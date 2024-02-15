A 41-year-old woman was killed with a farm tractor. Her husband has been charged with murder.

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly killing his wife at a rural property south of Brisbane this week.
The 41-year-old woman, who is yet to be identified, died after allegedly being run over by a tractor at a sugar cane farm in Woodhill, Logan.
Emergency services were called to a property on Undullah Road at Woodhill at about 9:30am.
According to the ABC, the Queensland Ambulance Service said a woman had been found with "significant injuries" after a "farm machinery incident".
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her husband has been charged with one count of murder and interfering with a corpse following the incident on Thursday.
The 44-year-old man was refused police bail and is to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Friday.
- with AAP.
Feature image: ABC.