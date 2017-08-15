The best dressed at the Teen Choice Awards wore pyjamas on the red carpet.

Refold your activewear and put down your trackies – a comfier fashion trend has emerged and it even has the red carpet stamp of approval.

It will cut your getting ready time in half every morning and is perfect for those nights where you end up falling asleep mid Netflix-episode.

Yes, we’re talking about sleepwear – and not the sexy kind.

The Teen Choice Awards gave us all the evidence we needed that the newest hero of our wardrobes is our PJs, when the best dressed outfit was the good ol’ comfy two piece.

Ahead of all the glitter, clashing prints and mustard yellow mini dresses, it was musician, activist and Spiderman: Homecoming actress Zendaya in some stripy PJs - and men's pyjamas at that - that really stood out on the night.