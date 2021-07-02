'It becomes this unmanageable beast': The reason you're struggling with basic life admin.

I’m the kind of person that gets sh*t done. Unless I don’t. Which seems contradictory, but isn’t.

So I will happily wake up at 5am. Get kids' lunches ready. Head to yoga. Grab a coffee. Tag team with husband to get kids ready for school. Get to the office. Tick off my to-do list which could involve writing 20-page research reports or preparing a presentation which I’ll give to a crowd of hundreds of industry professionals. Kicking goals, right?

Except in the boot of my car I have a jacket that’s dry-clean only that I have not yet taken to the dry cleaner.

It’s been there for three months.

The remote control needed new batteries, so I just stopped watching TV.

Since starting my job, my super has been going to an old, dormant super account.

I’ve worked here for a decade.

And it turns out I’m not alone.

In a Facebook group I’m part of, someone posed the question: What’s the longest you have ever procrastinated about something? Cue the comments explosion.

Decades to change a married name. Ten years to correct official documents. Piles of photos intended for albums sitting in boxes, the albums still blank. Oh my god yes, I thought, these are my people.

Why can I be hyper-efficient in most areas of my life but fail to drop off a charity bag that has been sitting by the door for the better part of this year?

Procrastination isn’t about putting off a task because it just seems "too hard". We do plenty of hard things, every day.

Researchers have found that procrastination is a coping strategy for avoiding difficult feelings (hello, anxiety and self-doubt).

It’s true. When I think about updating my super details, I get a bit panicky and stressed. My superannuation bungle isn’t a matter of just clicking a few buttons (easy!) but dealing with the underlying feelings that I don’t know how to adult properly.

A voice somewhere deep down tells me that everyone else has their sh*t together. That I’m no good at this kind of thing.

This tiny, little, seemingly insignificant and totally fixable bit of life admin becomes a giant, unmanageable beast that confirms my belief that I am, in fact, a very bad human being.