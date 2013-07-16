beauty

Put down your cuppa before you watch this

Are you a long-time tea drinker? Love nothing more than curling up with a steaming, leafy brew on a blustery day?

Sorry, but all that is about to change.

You might want to finish your cuppa before you watch this, because we guarantee it'll be the last time you get acquainted with a tea bag.

In roughly a minute's time, you will have sworn off tea forevermore and pledged your allegiance to its broody cousin, coffee. 

This hilarious ad for "Schumos Coffee" (a brand and product with no discernible location) has gone viral recently, and there's good reason – it's got a twist you won't see coming. 

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

    You Beauty
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???