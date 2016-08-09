Police hunt man they say left his girlfriend to die at a car crash in Sydney.

Police are on the hunt for a man they say left his mother-of-two girlfriend to die following a fatal car crash in Sydney on Sunday.

39-year-old Hussain Wraydeh and 38-year-old Georgina Abdallah were driving together in Punchbowl when their Mitsubishi EVO collided with a Honda CRV, police said.

Emergency services at the scene on Sunday. Source: Channel 9 News.

The car was fitted with stolen number plates, and within moments of the crash occurring, CCTV footage shows a man believed to be Wraydeh fleeing the scene, leaving Abdallah to die.

Abdallah's cousin, Michael Gik, told Fairfax Media that Georgina "used to make everyone happy."

The moment of collision caught on CCTV. Source: Channel 9 News.

The crash occurred just before 11am on Sunday on Warwick Street, with emergency services arriving on the scene shortly after.

Abdallah was rushed to Bankstown Hospital, where she was pronounced dead overnight.