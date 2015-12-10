A love letter to my public school education.

I wouldn’t trade it in for the fanciest private school in Australia.

My high school wasn’t pretty.

It looked like a particularly dreary prison, thanks to the wonders of 1970s architecture.

Our uniforms? A heinous combination of baby poo yellow and mission brown.

And because the government wouldn’t spring for adequate heating or cooling, we shivered through winter and sweltered through summer.

But you know what? None of that matters. Not one goddam thing.

Because my public school education gave me something far more important than optimal temperature regulation, manicured lawns or expensive excursions.

And I wouldn’t trade it in for an education at the fanciest private school in Australia.

In my 13 years of public school education, I can count on one hand the number of mediocre teachers I had.

The rest were exceptional – and I lived in a country town in the middle of nowhere with a slightly dodgy reputation, so teachers weren’t exactly arm-wrestling to land a position there.

Sure, every school and every teacher is different, and it’s possible I just got very, very lucky. But I doubt it.

