Where are they now? The cast of Puberty Blues, 9 years later.

Australian drama Puberty Blues dropped on Netflix this week, and it truly could not have come at a better time.

Set in the Sutherland Shire, Puberty Blues follows inseparable best friends Sue and Debbie in the late 1970s as they attempt to join the "popular crew".

The series, which ran from 2012 to 2014, was based on Kathy Lette and Gabrielle Carey's 1979 book of the same name. Before the series premiered, the book was originally adapted in 1981 as a film.

Watch the trailer for Puberty Blues. Post continues below.



Video via Ten.

Now that everyone is re-watching the nostalgia-filled series, it got us thinking about where else the star-studded Aussie cast are now.

So, to celebrate the show's premiere on Netflix, we decided to take a look at what they've been up to since filming ended.

Claudia Karvan aka Judy Vickers.

Image: Channel Ten/Getty.