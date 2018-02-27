The four steps you can take to protect your children from cyberbullying.

Accepting technology does not mean ignoring it. About one in eight parents do not set any rules about what their children do online.

Yet setting rules about when children can go online, and what they can and cannot do, is one of the simplest and most effective ways of preventing cyberbullying, according to research.

Children are also less likely to cyberbully others when they believe that their parents are likely to punish them for such behaviour.

The American Academy of Pediatrics specifically recommends setting limits on screen time for young people.

While their recommendations deal with a range of issues, other research indicates that young people’s risk of cyberbullying increases as they spend more time online.

3. Teach respect and responsibility online.

Parents should teach their children how to behave online, just as they teach them how to use manners and be respectful offline. On the internet, this is known as “netiquette,” and it reduces young people’s involvement in cyberbullying.

Behaving responsibly online is a skill that needs to be taught. A popular analogy compares society’s approaches to introducing young people to two powerful machines: Vehicles and the internet.

Before teenagers are allowed to drive, they have to follow a series of graduated steps that includes a great deal of learning and practice under close supervision. And yet, when children begin using technology, we often tell them to “be smart” and hope for the best.

Admittedly, it can be difficult for many parents to keep up with trends in technology — popular apps and social networking sites come and go quickly. Rather than being seen as an obstacle, parents can embrace these innovations as an opportunity for their children to teach them about their favourite apps and websites.

This allows parents to learn what their children are doing, while offering a non-threatening opportunity to ensure that their children know all of their Instagram followers or Snapchat friends and that they are not publicly sharing personal details.

4. Monitor online activities.

It is important that parents monitor their children’s online activities just like they monitor their offline activities.

Parents are accustomed to asking their children where they are going, who they will be with, and what time they will be home. Fewer ask these types of questions online: What websites are you visiting? Who are you talking to? What are you doing online?