SEX DIARIES: ‘He used a prostate massager on my clitoris. It was the best orgasm of my life.'

I dropped down into the train seat and shrugged my overnight bag off my shoulder. I felt so naughty, knowing I was headed for a dirty night out of town.

As I bent over to straighten my black suede, thigh-high boots, the guy sitting across from me looked up with a half-smile on his lips. I blushed and sank down further in the seat.

Just then, I received a text: "I found some things."

Watch: There are some really interesting ways women reach orgasm. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

With the text was a photo of some black bed ties. I recognised them at once.

It had been more than two years since Sam and I had caught up.

Sam, a country doctor, would come down to the city for the weekend every few months and take me out, wining and dining me until we fell into another luxurious hotel bed and had sex all night long in the crisp sheets.

As an expert in the human body, Sam knew exactly what he was doing and which buttons to press. He could send me wild with his touch, from a sensual massage to foreplay, and had the naughtiest dirty talk I’d heard.

Building me up to the most incredible orgasm, he’d come loud and hard inside me, and then, within five minutes, he’d be raring for more.

My phone flashed beside me again.

“I aim to please.”

By the time my train pulled into the station, my blood was racing with excitement. I reapplied a red lip and a spritz of Armani.

Sam opened his front door with a glass of red wine in one hand and pulled me in for a bear hug. At over 190cm tall, his arms engulfed me, and with a dazzling smile and musky scent that lingered in the air, I was hooked again. Even new laughter lines and grey strands creeping through his hair left him looking more distinguished than ever.