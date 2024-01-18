Rebecca Gibney’s role in the Stan Original Series Prosper is unlike anything she’s done before.

The Stan Original Series Prosper takes audiences inside an intriguing fictional Sydney megachurch, weaving together a tale of ambition and wildly divided loyalties.

The new eight-part Stan series follows the Quinn family, the people behind one of the fastest-growing megachurches in the world, U Star, which is based in Sydney.

In the series, Richard Roxburgh plays the family's patriarch and megachurch founder, Cal Quinn, while Rebecca Gibney plays his wife and the church's self-appointed 'Worship Leader', Abi Quinn.

The Quinn family are in a complicated place with their church when we first meet them, as U Star is about to embark on a lucrative American expansion. An expansion that will unlock a new level of wealth and power for the family.

But behind the scenes, the Quinns must keep a series of shameful secrets hidden, all while enticing followers into their world with the promise of love and unwavering acceptance.

Speaking to Mamamia while filming Prosper in Sydney, actress Rebecca Gibney said that she put a lot of thought into accepting the role of Abi.

"I have a lot of family members who have been to megachurches and who are still very active members of the church," Gibney told Mamamia of her decision to take the role. "So one of the first questions I had for them after I was approached about this role was how would they feel about me doing it.

"They're all thrilled because, for them, it's not just about shining a light on the megachurches and how they operate. It's also shinning a light on people's faith and on the failings all people can have. We often see these stories told in a way that says 'everything's bad, it's all terrible', but that's not true. Most of the people who go to these megachurches are solid believers who have a very strong faith.

"But first and foremost, this show is a drama," she continued. "So there are things within it that will be much more dramatic than real life. What we're also trying to do is show the reality of people who start off with the best intentions, but then power and extreme wealth come into play. Then you have to ask the question, how does that corrupt? And how do you then keep your family, your church and your marriage safe? How far will you go?"