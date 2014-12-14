news

Man proposes. It goes wrong. Like, house-destroying wrong.

crane crash ABC
The crane fell on the house a second time when the man attempted to right it during the surprise proposal. Source: ABC.

An over-amorous Dutchman became a home wrecker – literally – when a crane he was using to have himself lowered into his girlfriend’s garden for a marriage proposal fell through the neighbour’s roof.

The unnamed man hired a crane in the central town of Ijsselstein to lower him over his girlfriend’s house and into her garden for the surprise proposal early on Saturday morning.

“The crane the man wanted to use to propose fell on a house,” emergency services spokesman Jelle Mulder said.

“During the attempt to right it, the crane unfortunately slipped and fell on the house again.”

Neighbouring houses have been evacuated and the huge crane is still on top of the house.

“We’re looking at the best way to lift the crane without it falling again,” Mr Mulder said.

The would-be fiance jumped to safety and no-one else was hurt.

“The people in the house the crane fell on are deeply shocked,” he said.

The authorities will decide if the house needs to be demolished after the crane is lifted.

Despite the fiasco, the girlfriend accepted the marriage proposal, Dutch media reported, and the couple has now gone on holiday.

“They had a trip to Paris planned and the police told them that there was no reason to cancel,” Mr Mulder said.

“I don’t know if they’ve gone.”

This post originally appeared on ABC News and is republished here with permission.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Robert Mueller Report

Tell Me Its Going To Be Ok

The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas

Mamamia Out Loud

The Lindt Cafe Siege: Louisa Hope's Survival Story

No Filter
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???