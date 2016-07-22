A photo of a proposal at a wedding has been labelled the 'dickest of all dick moves'.

Dick move.

It’s all about the bride.

Have you got that everyone? A wedding day is ALL ABOUT THE BRIDE (and groom, a bit. But mainly bride bride bride).

The bride and groom have possibly paid $65,000 for this day (that’s the average now). They paid nearly $3000 for the photographer alone. And they paid him to take photos of their dream day.

NOT of some guy proposing to his girlfriend.

A photo that has been described as the ‘dickest of all dick moves’ has popped up on Reddit. A man is proposing to his girlfriend in front of the bridal table at a wedding. Sure, the bride looks happy. Or does she?

According to the commenters, there is murder in the bride’s eyes.

“She’s seconds away from lobbing a champagne bottle at that girl’s head” said one user.

“The new husband seems to be amused, but you can see the wife’s face already beginning to contort into the wrath-like trance of hellfire and fury befitting a woman upstaged” commented another.

It’s almost like the time Kanye cut off Taylor Swift in her awards speech. “Yo, I’mma let you finish, but….” The man even put his Corona down in front of the bride, it seems. Lucky he didn’t ask her to hold it.

Some commenters had stories of similar events happening on their own special day. “During my wedding, my brother-in-law proposed to his girlfriend. It was horrible. We don’t talk anymore.” And perhaps saddest of all; “This is up there with my uncle giving my cousins a puppy at my birthday party.”

But in the ultimate twist, the newly-engaged woman has said it was actually the bride’s idea.

““My fiancé told her he didn’t want to ruin their day and she insisted it would only make it better!” she told NY Daily News.

“The groom of the wedding actually held my engagement ring the entire trip! Everyone in the Reddit picture knew the proposal was going to happen except for me!”

As it turns out, the bride and the bride-to-be are sisters.

The woman, known only as Megan, was her sister’s maid of honour, and her fiance was the best man.

And the bride’s allegedly fake smile?

“She’s actually trying not to cry because it was such a happy moment for all of us,” Megan explained.

Phew, we can all sleep peacefully tonight.

And if the bride isn’t actually okay with it, she can always announce her pregnancy at their wedding.