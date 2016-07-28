beauty

Kelsey Wells' before and after photo proves that weight is just a number.

When you’re conscious about your weight, there are a few things you keep your eye on. What you’re eating, how your clothes feel and the number the dial hits when you stand on the scales.

It’s easy to quickly become fixated on it, and beat yourself up when it goes up instead of down.

With one Instagram post, Kelsey Wells has proved that judging yourself by that figure is totally pointless.

SCREW THE SCALE || I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder.???? YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPUD SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSOEVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to. To any of you who are where I once was, please listen to me. I am 5′ 7″ and weigh 140 lbs. When I first started #bbg I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs. I weighed 130 before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my “goal weight” should be 122 and to fit into my skinniest jeans. Well after a few months of BBG and breastfeeding, I HIT IT and I fit into those size 0 jeans. Well guess what? I HAVE GAINED 18 POUNDS SINCE THEN. EIGHT FREAKING TEEN. Also, I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees.???? My point?? According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter — strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS. Take progress photos and videos. Record how many push-ups you can do, ect. And if you can, your BFP — there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn’t say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said “????wtf is this- not 140!?????????” last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too. #byefelicia ????????????⚖ . . #bbgprogress #transformationtuesday #fit #fitness #workout #fitmom #fitchick #fitfam #fitnesstransformation #beforeandafter #sweat #mysweatlife #girlswithmuscle #girlgains #strongnotskinny

A photo posted by K E L S E Y W E L L S (@mysweatlife) on Jul 26, 2016 at 8:55am PDT

The fitness blogger shared images of her body through various stages of her fitness journey, with a difference of just over two kilograms between the first and last.

“Screw the scale. I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder. You guys. Please stop getting hung up on the number on the stupid scale!” she wrote.

“Please stop thinking your weight equals your progress and for the love of everything please stop letting your weight have any effect whatsoever on your self esteem like I used to.”

Watch: Meghan Ramsay on the effects of poor body image. (Post continues after video.)

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Wells is five foot seven and now weighs about 63 kilograms, but started Kayla Itsines’ Bikini Body Guide (BBG) over a year and a half ago, eight weeks after she gave birth and she weighed just under 66 kilograms.

“I weighed 59 kilograms before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my “goal weight” should be 55 kilograms and to fit into my skinniest jeans,” she wrote.

After a few months of the BBG program and breastfeeding, Wells reached the goal. Since then she’s gained back just over eight kilograms. That means she’s two pant sizes larger, and those ‘goal’ jeans? Ripped wide open the other week when she tried to get them on. (Post continues after gallery.)

Inspirational celebrity body image quotes.

“I think that whatever size or shape body you have, it's important to embrace it and get down! The female body is something that's so beautiful. I wish women would be proud of their bodies and not dis other women for being proud of theirs!”Christina Aguilera. Image via Getty.
“I really don't think I need buns of steel. I'd be happy with buns of cinnamon.”Ellen DeGeneres. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"I’m proud of my body. My body weight will always be something that I’ll struggle with for the rest of my life, but I’m finally in a good place and learning to love me for me, and not somebody else's standards,"Image via Getty.
“For me, exercise is more than just physical—it’s therapeutic.”Michelle Obama. Image via Getty.
“The fountain of youth [for me], let’s see…I guess it’s exercise, healthy diet, lots of water, lots of laughter, lots of sex—yes, sex, we need that as human beings. It’s healthy, it’s natural, it’s what we are here to do!”Cameron Diaz. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Nobody is perfect, so get over the fear of being or doing everything perfectly. Besides, perfect is boring. Today, instead of picking yourself apart in the mirror or with friends over drinks, start seeing your ‘imperfections’ as unique traits that give you character and dimension—because that's exactly what they are.”Jillian Michaels. Image via Getty.
"For me, getting enough sleep, drinking lots of water, having a healthy diet and staying away from alcohol are musts. It's so boring, I know, but doing those things really helps."Jessica Biel. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Working out for me is something I do when I feel like it. But it’s really about feeling good and taking care of my body rather than having to fit into any sort of model or anything like that. I try to eat well, and everything I do is really just to make me feel my best.”Lea Michelle. Image via Getty.
"I've always said, 'Eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."Gigi Hadid. Image via Getty.
"I'm really proud of my curves, and I hope all you curvy girls out there are embracing yours too! It's important to work out and be the best version of yourself that you can be, but never feel like you have to be the skinniest girl in the room to be the prettiest. Be confident in yourself and you'll shine!”Kim Kardashian. Image via Getty.
ADVERTISEMENT
“If anybody even tries to whisper the word “diet”, i’m like, you can go f**k yourself.”Jennifer Lawrence. Image via Getty.

But rather than lamenting the fact, Wells is celebrating it.

“According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter – strength, ability, endurance, health and HAPPINESS,” she wrote.

Now she records how many push ups she can do and favours her body fat composition – the ratio of fat to muscle – as a way to keep track.

“I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now,” she finished off.

“And if I didn’t say #screwthescale long ago, I would have given up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said ‘WTF is this – not 140!?’ last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW YOU.

“And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too.”

Image: Instagram/@mysweatlife.

Has your mindset changed in a similar way?

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???