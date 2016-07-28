Kelsey Wells' before and after photo proves that weight is just a number.

When you’re conscious about your weight, there are a few things you keep your eye on. What you’re eating, how your clothes feel and the number the dial hits when you stand on the scales.
It’s easy to quickly become fixated on it, and beat yourself up when it goes up instead of down.
With one Instagram post, Kelsey Wells has proved that judging yourself by that figure is totally pointless.
SCREW THE SCALE || I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder.???? YOU GUYS. PLEASEEEEEE STOP GETTING HUNG UP ON THE NUMBER ON THE STUPUD SCALE! PLEASE STOP THINKING YOUR WEIGHT EQUALS YOUR PROGRESS AND FOR THE LOVE OF EVERYTHING PLEASE STOP LETTING YOR WEIGHT HAVE ANY AFFECT WHATSOEVER ON YOUR SELF ESTEEM, like I used to. To any of you who are where I once was, please listen to me. I am 5′ 7″ and weigh 140 lbs. When I first started #bbg I was 8 weeks post partum and 145 lbs. I weighed 130 before getting pregnant, so based on nothing besides my own warped perception, I decided my “goal weight” should be 122 and to fit into my skinniest jeans. Well after a few months of BBG and breastfeeding, I HIT IT and I fit into those size 0 jeans. Well guess what? I HAVE GAINED 18 POUNDS SINCE THEN. EIGHT FREAKING TEEN. Also, I have gone up two pant sizes and as a matter of fact I ripped those skinny jeans wide open just the other week trying to pull them up over my knees.???? My point?? According to my old self and flawed standards, I would be failing miserably. THANK GOODNESS I finally learned to start measuring my progress by things that matter — strength, ability, endurance, health, and HAPPINESS. Take progress photos and videos. Record how many push-ups you can do, ect. And if you can, your BFP — there is only a 5 lb difference between my starting and current weight, but my body composition has changed COMPLETELY. I have never had more muscle and less body fat than I do now. I have never been healthier than I am now. I have never been more comfortable in my own skin than I am now. And if I didn’t say #screwthescale long ago, I would have gave up on my journey. So to the little teeny tiny voice in the back of my head that still said “????wtf is this- not 140!?????????” last week when I stepped on the scale, I say SCREW. YOU. And I think you should probably say the same to your scale too. #byefelicia ????????????⚖ . . #bbgprogress #transformationtuesday #fit #fitness #workout #fitmom #fitchick #fitfam #fitnesstransformation #beforeandafter #sweat #mysweatlife #girlswithmuscle #girlgains #strongnotskinny
The fitness blogger shared images of her body through various stages of her fitness journey, with a difference of just over two kilograms between the first and last.
“Screw the scale. I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder. You guys. Please stop getting hung up on the number on the stupid scale!” she wrote.
“Please stop thinking your weight equals your progress and for the love of everything please stop letting your weight have any effect whatsoever on your self esteem like I used to.”
