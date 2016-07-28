Kelsey Wells' before and after photo proves that weight is just a number.

When you’re conscious about your weight, there are a few things you keep your eye on. What you’re eating, how your clothes feel and the number the dial hits when you stand on the scales.

It’s easy to quickly become fixated on it, and beat yourself up when it goes up instead of down.

With one Instagram post, Kelsey Wells has proved that judging yourself by that figure is totally pointless.

The fitness blogger shared images of her body through various stages of her fitness journey, with a difference of just over two kilograms between the first and last.

“Screw the scale. I figured it was time for a friendly, yet firm reminder. You guys. Please stop getting hung up on the number on the stupid scale!” she wrote.

“Please stop thinking your weight equals your progress and for the love of everything please stop letting your weight have any effect whatsoever on your self esteem like I used to.”

Watch: Meghan Ramsay on the effects of poor body image. (Post continues after video.)