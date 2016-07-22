You can hire a professional to plan your marriage proposal. Yes, really.

Over the past few years, social media feeds have been bombarded with seriously over the top wedding proposals.

Forget hiding your ring in a piece of cake or a “Marry me?” sign hanging off a highway bridge — that’s positively old school.

These days, it’s all choreographed flash mobs and sign-holding scuba divers, complete with a viral YouTube video, of course.

Is it any wonder, then, that we are getting a little intimidated by it all, and need a little extra help to get down on one knee?

That’s where professional proposal planners like Kate Elizabeth come in— to help hapless marriage hopefuls nail their ticket to happily-ever-afters.

The self-proclaimed “hopeless romantic” engineered her first proposal as a one-off favour for a friend who had been putting off popping the question because he was worried he couldn’t give his girlfriend the “dream proposal” she deserved.

“The whole experience made me so happy, [I thought] ‘I’d love to make this a full time job’ and three years later this is what I’m doing,” she said.

One of Kate's proposals. Source: Supplied

We were so intrigued by Cupid-esque Kate's line of work, we asked her a whole lot of questions about it.