Staying organised at work is easier said than done.

While some people like to whip out the colourful post-it-notes or scribble in a planner to keep on track of things, others like to use online productivity tools to help plan out their day.

And in a time where many of us are working from home, these tech tools can be real game changers.

So we asked five successful women to share the one productivity tool they can’t live without.

Here's what they had to say.

Jane Lu, CEO of Showpo.

First up is Jane Lu, the CEO of online fashion empire, Showpo.

For Lu, the one tech tool she can't live without is Google Sheets.

"I know it sounds super nerdy but it literally does everything. It does all your calcs [calculations], it pulls in images and you can tag people so it's great for delegating," she told Mamamia's podcast, 8 Minutes To Change Your (Work) Life.