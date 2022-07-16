We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to get things done. No matter the cost.

If you're working a 9-5, chances are, you've stayed behind to get that report finished at least once. You've skipped a lunch break, or mentally kicked yourself for losing focus when you really should've been replying to an email.

But believe it or not, your workday doesn't have to be a guilt-filled, burnout-inducing drag.

Donna McGeorge is a best-selling author and an overall effective woman who knows how to get sh*t done. And she's also an expert on all things productivity.

So, we thought we'd get her to break down a few misconceptions you probably have about "hard work".

Good news ahead.

1. 'Do the hardest task first.'

If you're anything like me, you'll be very relieved to hear that you shouldn't be doing your hardest task first thing on a Monday morning.

As McGeorge explains, the age-old 'eat the frog' productivity myth might just be more counterproductive than we've been told.

"The neuroscience has shown us that creating momentum is more important," she says.

"So, do a few things that are easy, doable, and that you can tick off early, as it creates a feeling of momentum throughout the day."

Author, Charles Duhigg agrees. In his studies on habit, he shares that the most important thing to do everyday is making your bed "because it creates a precedence of achievement."

"So creating a pattern of completion or achievement sets off neurotransmitters that will make you feel more motivated to continue, regardless of the difficulty or level of desire."

You have our permission: choose the path of least resistance.

2. 'Working hard will make you successful.'

We've said it before and we'll say it again: productivity is all about working smarter, not harder. And McGeorge agrees.

"Instead of working hard, we want to talk about being in flow," she says.

"If you reflect on your most productive days, they were usually when you were doing things in flow, doing the right things, and it didn't feel hard. So, identify the two or three things that will make a real difference in your day and do those."