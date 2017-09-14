Before my baby daughter was born just over a year ago, my partner and I decided to name her Fisher. No reason. I’ve never even been fishing. We just love the name. Love it.

We made the rookie error of telling family and friends before Fisher was born. Apparently this means you’re asking people to give their honest, unfiltered opinion of the name.

Anyway, we found that most people under the age of 30 thought Fisher was cool, but a lot of people over the age of 30 hated it. Especially my dad. He didn’t even bother to try to hide his disgust.

“That’s not a girl’s name,” he kept insisting. “That’s a surname.”

As are Taylor, Mackenzie, Madison, etc. It’s a thing. But not to him.

I even got a phone call from my brother – no doubt with my father egging him on in the background – telling me that calling my daughter Fisher would lead to terrible confusion for her later in life.

Did I mention that my partner and I both love this name?