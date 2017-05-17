Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Desperate search for mother and two children after their plane goes missing in Bermuda Triangle.

NEWS Businesswoman’s plane missing in Bermuda Triangle with two sons, pilot also on board https://t.co/grXHuOFZGw pic.twitter.com/6ZtkDWGV32 — Aviation Source (@aviationsource) May 16, 2017

A desperate search is underway for a New York City businesswoman and her two young children, who were passengers aboard a private plane that has gone missing in the Bahamas.

Pilot Nathan Ulrich was flying Jennifer Blumin and her sons to Puerto Rico when their plane lost contact with traffic control on Monday. It is understood the children on board were Phineas, 4, and Theodore, 2.

The US Coast Guard has located a debris field near the Bahamas, sharing the news on Twitter on Tuesday and crews are now searching for survivors.

The Coast Guard said the twin-engine MU-2B was east of the island of Eleuthera on Monday when air traffic control in Miami lost radar and radio contact with the plane, AAP reports.

It was en route from Puerto Rico and never made it to its destination of Titusville, along the northeastern coast of Florida.

Blumin is founder and CEO of Skylight Group, which provides event space around New York City, specialising in the fashion industry. The company confirmed she and members of her family were on the plane in a statement.

Blumin is in a long-term relationship with architect James Ramsey.

The plane was at about 24,000 feet when air traffic control lost contact.

“There’s no indication of significant adverse weather at the time,” said a Coast Guard spokesman.

2. A NSW mum has been charged after her two-year-old consumed drugs.

A mother charged with child neglect has fronted court in Sydney after her son consumed illegal drugs. #9News pic.twitter.com/hfbi3lXn7z — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) May 16, 2017

A Sydney mother has been charged with child neglect after her two-year-old son consumed drugs.

The Penrith boy was taken to Nepean Hospital in December and doctors were told he had drunk paint thinner, AAP reports.

But it was later discovered he had illicit drugs in his system.

A woman, 36, has been charged with two counts of child neglect and failure to provide for a child in danger of death.

She will appear in Penrith Local Court on Tuesday.

3. A Victorian cat named Omar could break the record as the world’s longest.

Experts reckon Croydon cat Omar – at 1.2m – might be the longest in the world https://t.co/sEl4IbhBHh pic.twitter.com/kp5lpPXHog — Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) May 16, 2017

Stephy Hirst knew her cat Omar was large, but until recently she had no idea he could be a record-breaker.

Omar is a three-year-old maine coon, who weighs in at 14kg and measures around 1.2 metres long. To put that in perspective, an average cat weighs around 4kg and is less than half that length.

The Croydon woman set up an Instagram account for Omar two weeks ago. After a photo was shared on the Cats of Instagram account his popularity exploded.

Hirst has since been contacted by the Guinness World Records who are in the process of determining whether Omar is larger than current world record holder Ludo from the UK whose length measures at 1.18m.