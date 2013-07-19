Is Princess Kate in labour?

The media have gone on high alert following the news that Princess Kate has abruptly left her parent's house – where she was staying for the week – with police escorts in tow.

It's not known whether they are headed to the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital, where she is due to give birth, or home to Kensington Palace.

While her due date was widely reported as being last Saturday, July 13, it's now being suggested that her official due date is actually today.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, a Royal source reportedly said: "A small number of staff at St Mary’s who might be called upon when the Duchess gives birth were told they had to remain teetotal for a month before the due date. They were told the due date was July 19."

Hundreds of people from all over Britain and the world, both the public and media, are camped outside St Mary's Hospital waiting for the birth.

They include Terry Hutt, 78, who is now in his second week of sitting on a bench opposite the hospital. " It’s not boring and it gives my wife a rest from me," he said.

PHOTO CREDIT: GETTY