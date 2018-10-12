The subtle but powerful way Princess Eugenie will buck tradition in her wedding vows.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

It’s mere hours away – but news of exactly how Princess Eugenie’s nuptials will unfold at St George’s Chapel is still breaking and we are so here for this.

The latest juicy glimpse into the ceremony we’re soon to be glued to is that the 28-year-old princess will (subtly) buck tradition when reciting her vows – opting to omit the promise to “obey” her new husband, Jack Brooksbank, report People.

The move follows the footsteps of her late aunt Princess Diana – who pioneered the modern twist on the vows – as well as recent royal brides Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Eugenie’s mother, Sarah Ferguson, did promise to obey Prince Andrew at their 1986 wedding – but it was reported by some outlets that she turned to give her groom a cheeky wink as she repeated the phrase. You can spy the video, and reported wink, in the wedding coverage below:

When Princess Diana first broke the royal precedent at her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, she instead promised to “love him, comfort him, honour and keep him, in sickness and in health” – a slight twist on the phrasing used by a long line of royal brides before her.

The promise to “obey” comes from the Anglican Book of Common Prayer dating from 1662, whereas Diana’s choice of wording came from the Church of England.

Queen Elizabeth notably caused a slight controversy when she did vow “to love, to cherish, and to obey” Prince Philip in 1947 – with many holding the opinion that the future monarch should not be obliged to obey anybody

Today, after Jack, 32, recites his own vows, Princess Eugenie’s response will be:

“I, Eugenie Victoria Helena, take thee, Jack Christopher Stamp, to my wedded husband, to have and to hold from this day forward, for better, for worse: for richer, for poorer; in sickness and in health; to love and to cherish, till death us do part, according to God’s holy law; and thereto I give thee my troth.”

And in a few short hours, we’ll be able to hear it for ourselves.

Australians can watch the entire ceremony live from 7pm on Channel Seven at 7TWO tonight.