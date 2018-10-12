What Princess Eugenie's title will be once she marries Jack Brooksbank.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding, visit our Royal Wedding hub.

On Friday, Princess Eugenie will wed Jack Brooksbank in the second royal wedding for 2018.

So what will happen to Princess Eugenie’s title once she marries Brooksbank at St George’s Chapel this weekend?

Well, the decision is entirely up to Princess Eugenie herself – according to royal historian Marlene Koenig.

Princess Eugenie can choose to remain Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie of York, or choose to be addressed as Her Royal Highness, Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank.

If she wants to get really creative, she could also choose to renounce her royal title altogether and just be addressed as Lady Eugenie.

“She will be styled either as HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Brooksbank or she could choose not to use her husband’s surname,” Koenig told Hello!

“Prince Andrew has been vocal about his daughters having a royal life, and personally, we need younger blood royal princesses.

“There are only two working blood princesses – Anne, 67, and Alexandra, 81.”

Brooksbank, however, will just remain Mr. Jack Brooksbank.

It was announced in June that Brooksbank would not become a “royal” after the wedding and would not be taking on the title of the Earl of Northallerton, as previously rumoured.

So to summarise – Princess Eugenie might have a slight title change and Brooksbank’s title will remain exactly the same.

Simples. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

