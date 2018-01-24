Someone just figured out Princess Eugenie and her new fiancé are kinda, sorta related.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

It’s not long now ’til we’re treated to the second royal wedding of the year. How lucky are we?

After announcing their engagement in January, Princess Eugenie is set to marry long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank in less than 24 hours. (Here’s where you can watch it in Australia.)

Hooray for weddings. Hooray for weddings of the Princess-y kind. And hooray for expanding the royal bloodline.

Except… that’s not really the case for Eugenie and Jack, because – there’s no other way to say it rather than just come out with it – the engaged pair are actually kinda, sorta related.

While they’re not the type of related that means they grew up attending the same family Christmas functions, they do have a distant ancestor in common.

According to UK publication Metro, Thomas Coke, who was the second Earl of Leicester and who died in 1909 is the common link between the engaged pair.

Thomas Coke was actually Jack's great-great-grandfather. And Thomas Coke's daughter, Lady Julie Coke, is the great-great grandmother of Eugenie's mother, Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson, Duchess of York.

That makes Eugenie and Jack third cousins, twice removed.

Here's a simple diagram to help you figure it all out: