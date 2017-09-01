A firefighter has shared Princess Diana's last ever words at the scene of the car crash.

A French firefighter who was one of the first people on the scene of the car crash that claimed the life of Princess Diana, her lover Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul, has shared with the British press her final words.

Xavier Gourmelon, 50, told The Sun when he arrived at the scene of that fatal Paris car crash some 20 years ago, the car Diana was travelling in – a Mercedes – was “a mess”.

Princess Diana, however, was initially conscious with her eyes open.

“The woman, who I later found out was Princess Diana, was on the floor in the back. She was moving very slightly and I could see she was alive,” he told the news outlet.

He recalls Diana looked at him and said, “My God, what’s happened?”

“I could see she had a slight injury to her right shoulder but, other than that, there was nothing significant. There was no blood on her at all.”

Gourmelon also told The Sun he had no idea the woman he was tasked with helping was the people's Princess herself, telling the paper it was only when she had been put in the ambulance that a paramedic told him who she was.

On Thursday, to mark the 20th anniversary of their mother's death, Prince William and Harry, alongside The Duchess of Cambridge, publicly commemorated Diana by taking a tour of the White Gardens of Kensington Palace, which had been planted with all of Lady Di’s favourite flowers for the occasion.

