The 20th anniversary Princess Diana tribute art work that, erm... didn't go to plan.

With the very best intentions in mind, 14 local residents in the UK town of Chesterfield have made a thoughtful tribute to mark the 20th anniversary of the passing of the late Princess of Wales, Diana.

But boy oh boy is it… shall we say, divisive.

Created mostly from leaves, petals and bark, the well dressing – an ancient summer practice in which town wells are decorated with flora native to the area – first appeared at the Town Pump earlier this week and now the world cannot look away.

Mostly because it doesn’t really look all that much like Princess Diana.

Then again, if you have a couple of chardonnays, take your glasses off, squint and assume she’d just returned from a summer holiday in the Bahamas with a stye on her left eye, then sure, it looks just like her.