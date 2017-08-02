One day in 1987, Princess Diana didn't wear gloves. It remains her most important fashion statement.

As she was introduced to patients, the People’s Princess reached out her bare hand to greet a man suffering from AIDS. She was not wearing gloves.

Her very public act challenged a deeply ingrained stigma that HIV and AIDS could be contracted via skin-to-skin contact.

“She was not really a gloves person,” Charles said.

“She was very real and very about human contact. And what really mattered that day was to get across a very clear message that, ‘I’m going to touch this gentleman — and you can all exist in a community with people who are suffering, and we must help.”

A nurse at Middlesex Hospital told BBC that when Diana visited the opening of the unit, he remembers her as ‘warm, sophisticated, elegant and smart’.

“People were frightened, really frightened,” nurse John O’Reilly told BBC’s Witness.

“There was a lot of AIDS phobia and a lot of homophobia. The media were unkind, particularly the tabloid press… I didn’t tell anyone where I worked, I just said I was a nurse at the Middlesex Hospital.”