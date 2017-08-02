One day in 1987, Princess Diana didn't wear gloves. It remains her most important fashion statement.

In the 1980s, the television viewing public was used to waiting in anticipation to see what striking fashion ensemble Princess Diana would wear to her next outing.
But on one particular day in 1987, there was one accessory everyone was looking out for: her gloves.
In an interview with People Magazine, Diana’s brother Charles, 9th Earl Spencer, has given insight into a landmark gesture the Princess made when she opened the HIV/AIDS unit at London Middlesex Hospital, the first of its kind to exclusively care for people suffering from the illness.
30 years ago this week, Princess Diana shook hands with an AIDS sufferer, a major moment in combating misconceptions about HIV and AIDS: pic.twitter.com/sOKvTMYKQF
— Joel Lawson (@JoelLawsonDC) April 5, 2017