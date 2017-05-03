Because the world is mad, Princess Charlotte is being targeted by vile trolls.

Now that trolling has become a hobby and two-year-olds – apparently – reasonable targets, trolls have begun to spit their vitriol at Princess Charlotte because who better to abuse than a toddler who can’t respond?
On Monday, Kensington Palace has released a brand new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday. To mark the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge took the image herself, complete with royal comb-overs, hair clips and cardigans.
While most clicked through to the image, smiled and considered the young royal quite the tiny doppelganger for her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, others exerted a little more energy taking their qualms about privilege to the internet and using a toddler as their scapegoat.