Why royal children dress like gorgeous little ghosts.

Have you been to a playground lately? Have you seen what the kids are wearing?

They’re so much cooler than us.

Drop-crotch skinny jeans. Ironic hipster T-shirts. Harem pants. Tutus with Doc Martens. Neutrals with fluoro. Pom-poms. Metallic sandals. Directional haircuts.

In the average capital city playground, the little people look exactly like big people. Big people who work as digital trend strategists in a warehouse office in Sydney’s Surry Hills.

A post shared by Jules Sebastian (@julessebastian) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:37am PDT



Excellent example of how the cool kids dress: the lovely Jules Sebastian, with Hudson and Archer.

It isn’t like that over in London’s swanky Kensington, people. You have never seen Prince George in a skinny jean. Or a Converse hi-top. Or, come to think of it, a T-shirt that says ‘I’m a boob man’.

You have never seen Princess Charlotte in pink-rimmed sunnies. Or silver and gold polka dots. Or leopard print. Or (shudder) a bikini.

No, the royal offspring, whose pictures we fawn over with way too infrequent delight, look like they are dressing for another time.