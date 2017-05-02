Why royal children dress like gorgeous little ghosts.

Have you been to a playground lately? Have you seen what the kids are wearing?
They’re so much cooler than us.
Drop-crotch skinny jeans. Ironic hipster T-shirts. Harem pants. Tutus with Doc Martens. Neutrals with fluoro. Pom-poms. Metallic sandals. Directional haircuts.
In the average capital city playground, the little people look exactly like big people. Big people who work as digital trend strategists in a warehouse office in Sydney’s Surry Hills.
Excellent example of how the cool kids dress: the lovely Jules Sebastian, with Hudson and Archer.
It isn’t like that over in London’s swanky Kensington, people. You have never seen Prince George in a skinny jean. Or a Converse hi-top. Or, come to think of it, a T-shirt that says ‘I’m a boob man’.
You have never seen Princess Charlotte in pink-rimmed sunnies. Or silver and gold polka dots. Or leopard print. Or (shudder) a bikini.
No, the royal offspring, whose pictures we fawn over with way too infrequent delight, look like they are dressing for another time.