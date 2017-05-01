Don't panic, but a brand new photo of Princess Charlotte has been released.

Warning: the image in this post might cause heart palpitations, or at the very least extreme levels of “aww”. Proceed with caution.

In the very best news to come out of this Monday, Kensington Palace has released a brand new photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday tomorrow.

Yes, it has officially been two years since Kate and Wills introduced their bonny baby girl to the world on those famous hospital steps in London. TWO WHOLE YEARS.

Ahem. To mark the occasion, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (or “Kate and Wills” to us naughty commoners) have shared a gorgeous portrait captured by the royal mum herself:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. ???? The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do. A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

Look how long her hair is!

In typical fashion, little Charlotte is decked out in a ridiculously cute knitted cardigan — this time decorated with lambs — with a complementary ribbon pinned in her hair.

No doubt, both items will sell out worldwide within seconds, such is the power of Princess Charlotte.

“The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk,” the royal statement reads.

“The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday.”

What a gift.