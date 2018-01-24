Why we should all spare a thought for Princess Beatrice right now.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Princess Eugenie will marry her long-term partner James Brooksbank this year.

Brooksbank proposed in front of a volcano as the sun was setting in Nicaragua earlier this month, which is a story I choose to believe isn’t real for my own wellbeing.

The Queen’s granddaughter said of the moment, “The lake was so beautiful. The light was just a special light I had never seen. I actually said this is an incredible moment, and then he popped the question, which was really surprising even though we have been together seven years.

“I was over the moon.

“[It was a] complete surprise. But it was the perfect moment, we couldn’t be happier.”

Jesus.

But there’s someone we need to spare a thought for right now – who didn’t just witness the most perfect sunset and have the love of her life bend down on one knee and ask her to spend the rest of her life with him.

Princess. Goddamn. Beatrice.

Allow me to explain.

In August 2016, Beatrice and her boyfriend of ten years, Dave Clark, ended their relationship. Royal sources, who I am convinced are writing mostly fiction, claimed the break up was mutual, after the couple decided that if marriage wasn’t in their future, they should go their separate ways.

Just NINE MONTHS later, Clark was engaged to Lynn Anderson, a New York advertising executive – a move described by some sources (me) as “kinda… rude”.