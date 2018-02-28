Everything you'll ever need to know about Princess Beatrice's rumoured new boyfriend.

In case you missed it (which you may well have, considering you no doubt have hobbies and a life to attend to), Princess Beatrice was pictured in a car with a man.

They are obviously in love, getting married and having children, because the only people who sit in cars together are people who are in love, getting married and having children.

The man in question was a man called James Williams, a former lawyer turned CEO, who grew up in Britian but, much like Beatrice, made the move to the US for work.

So what can we make of it all?

Well, in the wake of her younger sister’s engagement, many well meaning (?) fans have come out in impassioned support for the 29-year-old, who split with her partner of 10 years a year and a half ago. Because, you know, there’s nothing we like more than to project feelings of sadness on a single woman who probably isn’t sad at all.