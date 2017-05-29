There's a new photo of William and Kate with their kids that's different from the others.

It’s hardly the most important news in the world, but there’s an adorable new photo of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children, Prince George, three, and Princess Charlotte, aged two.

Because… well… who doesn’t want an injection of happy cuteness into their weekday?

Shared to the Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account on Monday morning local time, the photo is unlike any we’ve seen from the royal family before.

Instead of an official family portrait, the happy candid shot was taken for an interview Prince William did with GQ Britain, for the ‘Heads Together’ campaign.

“As part of the @Heads_Together campaign, The Duke of Cambridge has been interviewed on mental health for the July edition of British GQ,” the caption read.

“The interview was conducted by mental health campaigner Alastair Campbell, who shares a common cause to tackle the taboo around mental health.

“His Royal Highness was photographed for the magazine with The Duchess, Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Norman Jean Roy at Kensington Palace in April.”

The interview, with hopefully more accompanying photographs (we can hope), is set to be published later this week.

There’s nothing like a beautiful family snap to make life seem just a little bit brighter, now is there?