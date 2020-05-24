"I found it very overwhelming." Prince William reflects on the death of Princess Diana.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

In a rare, personal interview, Prince William has opened up the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

In upcoming documentary, Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health, the Duke of Cambridge opened up about how becoming a father brought back emotions he felt after his mother passed away.

While speaking to former professional footballer Marvin Sordell, who grew up without a father, William reflected on becoming a father without the support of his own mother.

Watch the trailer for Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health below. Post continues after video.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is,” he said.

“I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life – and that is like you say your dad not being around, my mother dying when I was younger – your emotions come back in leaps and bounds because it’s a very different phase of life,” he continued.

“And there’s no one there to kind of, help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming.”

William added that he and his wife Kate “support each other” and work as a team to raise their kids.

“I think emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or maybe you think you’ve dealt with and so I can completely relate to what you’re saying about children coming alone, it’s one of the most amazing moments of life but it’s also one of the scariest.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children together – six-year-old Prince George, five-year-old Princess Charlotte, and two-year-old Prince Louis.

Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, died in 1997, when William was 15 years old. William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, was 12 years old.

In recent years, Prince William has spoken on occasion about his relationship with his mother, and how he coped with her passing.