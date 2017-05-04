If you think hitting the send button on the wrong text message is bad, spare a thought for the poor soul at The Sun who accidentally published an article declaring His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, dead.

The problem being, of course, the Duke is alive and well.

'Prince Philip dead at 95, how did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc' the published headline read.

The article also included the subheadings, 'Who was Prince Philip?', 'When did Prince Philip die?' and 'How did the Duke of Edinburgh die, etc etc'.

The article was published on Thursday morning following news that the Queen's staff had been called to Buckingham Palace for an emergency meeting.