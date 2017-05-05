What does Prince Philip's retirement mean for the royal family? A heck of a lot.

News of Prince Philip’s retirement came as a surprise to many – and perhaps a relief to those who read mistaken reports he had died.

Meanwhile, for those of us who didn’t even know a royal could retire, it’s been confusing.

So what does Queen Elizabeth’s husband retiring actually mean for the British royal family?

The 95-year-old attended royal engagements on 110 days last year, and his choice to end these duties will impact the rest of his family substantially, according to royal biographer Marcia Moody.

“The announcement is significant, as this will mean a change in structure for the entire royal family,” Moody told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Essentially, Moody explained, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and Harry will have to pick up the slack as Prince Philip no longer takes an active role in the charities he supports.

“It may well be that we see the Prince of Wales and other members of the family accompanying the Queen on more engagements now,” she said.