Prince Philip is stepping down from royal engagements this year.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, is stepping down from public engagement, an official statement from Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

It comes after all royal staff were summoned from across the United Kingdom to the Palace for an emergency meeting, scheduled for Thursday morning in the UK.

The Duke is not taking any new invitations for engagement, effective immediately. Both he, and his wife Queen Elizabeth II, were reportedly unwell over Christmas. The Duke will turn 96 in June.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II months before their wedding in 1947.Source: Getty.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their wedding day.Source: Getty.
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Image: Getty.Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Image: Getty.
The royal family: Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles.Source: Getty.
The royal family at the wedding of Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's second child and only daughter, in 1973.Source: Getty.
The royal family at the wedding of Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's eldest child, in 1981.Source: Getty.
The royal family at the wedding of Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's' third child, in 1986.Source: Getty.
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II celebrating their ruby wedding anniversary in 1987.Source: Getty.
The royal family at the wedding of Prince Edward, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's youngest child, in 1991.Source: Getty.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip, 2015.Image: Getty.
Queen Elizabeth and her great-grandchildren in 2016.Source: Getty.
