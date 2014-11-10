Prince Harry is ready to find a wife. Ladies, form a line.

Finally, Prince Harry is looking to commit. Prepare your white dresses.

Prince Harry, 30, has revealed (to his close-knit circle of royal pals) that it’s definitely time for him to find a wife.

The only catch is that the lucky lady must be comfortable with his commitment to the army. According to His Royal Hotness, bachelor status may be holding him back from reaching a higher status in the military.

He has been Captain of the Blues and Royals since 2011, but he believes a promotion to Major will only happen once he has tied the knot. “I’ll have to marry if I’m to stay in the Army. I don’t think I can climb the ranks as a bachelor,” he told friends, according to the Sunday People.

"Being a soldier's wife can be dull, especially if troops are away on ops like I am.

"It's a lot of hassle," he admits. Oh Harry, we really, really don't mind...

We wonder if ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, 25, decided being a military wife wasn't for her.

Harry joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2005 and within a year completed his officer training and was commissioned as a Cornet in the Blues and Royals.

A colleague said: "A lot of the people Harry joined up with are now wed."

"He's one of a small number of bachelors still clinging on to that single status.

"Harry says he wants to marry but he knows he has to find someone he loves who will put up with the pressure of being wed to a famous man as well as being an Army wife."

*Waves dramatically in Harry's direction.*

"That's quite a combination," his colleague added.

So, if you're willing to live with media scrutiny and official royal engagements, ladies, Harry is waiting. (Join the queue.)

SCROLL THROUGH the gallery to see Price Harry morph into the handsome bachelor he is today...



Prince Charles, Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry, 1986

Harry in a Goblin outfit, 1987

Princess Diana holding a cheeky Prince Harry, 1988

Prince Harry's first day of school, 1989

Prince Harry and Prince William in double demin, 1990

Princess Diana and Prince Harry, 1992

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William, 1993

Prince Harry with his family at Princess Diana's funeral, 1997

Prince Harry and Camilla

