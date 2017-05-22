The real reason Prince George copped a royal telling-off at Pippa Middleton's wedding.

As perfectly planned as weddings are, there are just some moments you cannot prepare for.

Like the moment a three-year-old heir to the British throne decides to trample all over your custom-designed wedding gown that is worth almost AU$70,000.

(Don’t you hate it when that happens?)

While, for the most part, Prince George and his two-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte - who played the parts of page boy and junior bridesmaid at their Aunt Pippa's wedding - were well behaved, it's hard to keep toddlers in check during a long and exhausting day.

Just ask Kate Middleton, who had to pull her two little royals into line after they were caught trampling all over their aunty's custom-made gown while she exited the church.