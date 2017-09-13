Parents all over the world are racing to get their hands on Prince George's school shoes.

Nothing seems as hard to buy as a good pair of school shoes.

So, when a pair comes along that are deemed fit for a little royal’s first day of school, the world sits up and listens.

Enter fashion icon Prince George, who wore an adorable pair of dark navy leather moccasins when he attended Thomas’s Preparatory School in Battersea for the first time last week.

Prince George arrives for his first day of school at Thomas's Battersea with his father The Duke of Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/B7TgcRA3Ve — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 7, 2017

And thanks to royal watch site What Kate’s Kids Wore, we now know the exact brand of show the four-year-old was wearing.

The site says the moccasin-style shoes come from e-tailer Pisamonas, and cost just under AU$65.

The folks at @pisamonas_UK say that based on recent orders, they believe George was wearing their shoes yesterday.https://t.co/sc2Q8afdjR pic.twitter.com/3Ib1UrVhc4 — WhatKatesKidsWore (@KatesKidsWore) September 8, 2017

The site describes the “classic and elegant” mocassins’ dark navy shade as suitable “for schools requesting navy blue and schools requesting black” footwear.

There’s only one problem: they are nearly sold out.

The shoes are marked as ‘low availability’ on the site, which means we all need to HURRY.