1. Prince George’s new school embroiled in security fears.

Local residents have raised concerns about the security levels at four-year-old Prince George's new school, claiming it is vulnerable to terror attacks.

Sarah Burnett-Moore filmed herself walking through the gates of Thomas’s Battersea and wandering the halls without being asked why she was there or what she was doing.

"I could have walked in with an IED and set it to go off on Thursday," the 54-year-old told UK's The Telegraph.

"I live just 200 metres from the school and myself and lots of neighbours are worried about the security implications as the Prince’s presence will make the area a target for attacks."

Burnett-Moore acknowledged that her excursion was filmed while the school was closed for summer holidays, and that renovations at the school meant dozens of contractors had been working at the site.

But she felt the fact she was able to walk through reception and into a classroom area unnoticed was "rather worrying".

The Telegraph reports strict security measures will be in place - including hourly checks of the grounds and on-site royal protection officers - to ensure the safety of the Prince and other students.

The Prince starts school on Thursday.

2. Jetstar pilot's first day on the job turns into nightmare after take-off accident.