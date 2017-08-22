So, Princess Mary's husband has been refused entry to a bar in Queensland.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark was reportedly denied entry to a Brisbane bar on Friday night because he was not carrying valid photo ID.

According to The Courier Mail, the 49-year-old royal was turned away from Jade Buddha bar just before midnight in adherence with new legislation designed to minimise alcohol-related harm.

The laws, introduced on July 1, require anyone entering a venue in the city’s Safe Night Precincts after 10pm to have their identification scanned at the door.

The outlet reports that, after being turned away, the Crown Prince and his entourage returned to Jade Buddha with seven ‘dignitary protection’ officers from Queensland Police, who assured bouncers that the royal had been given an exemption from the laws by the Office of Liquor and Gaming.

Venue co-owner, Phil Hogan, told The Courier Mail that the requirements have already proved to be a “nightmare” from a tourism point of view.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg with the Prince,” he said. “It’s happening all the time with normal people.”

Reports of long lines, angry customers and international tourists being turned away from venues, were earlier this month dismissed as 'teething problems' by the Queensland Government, who promised to consult with licensed venues to review the roll out.

"If this system only prevented one family from dealing with the aftermath of a tragedy this morning, it is already worth it," Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath told the ABC.

Crown Prince Frederik is currently in Australia participating in the Audi Hamilton Island Race Week (sailing). pic.twitter.com/qKo7dROuDN — Tesouras&Tiaras (@TesourasTiaras) August 21, 2017

Prince Frederik is in Queensland to attend Hamilton Island Race Week, a prestigious annual yachting regatta held in the Whitsundays.

His wife, Tasmanian-born Princess Mary, chose to remain home in Copenhagen with their four children.

“Obviously our two young ones are just starting school so ... she chose to stay home and ... be the good mother,” the Prince told Channel 7.