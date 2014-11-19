beauty

THE FIND: 40% off Priceline NOW.

Image via Priceline.

Well, if you were just mindlessly searching the internet for a way to make your Wednesday remotely better, stop searching we’ve found your reason.

There’s makeup on sale. THERE’S MAKEUP ON SALE!

If you’re makeup addicts like us or haven’t bought anything for awhile (huh?), then this will be music to your blush-less cheeks.

Priceline has 40% off cosmetics for today only, including beauty giant brands like Revlon and L’Oreal Paris and even newbies like Luma (Jess Hart’s new beauty line).

Seriously, why are you still reading this? I’ve already bought three L’Oreal Colour Riche lipsticks while writing this.

I think we’re done here.

Shop the sale here (and thank us later).

The top selling products in Priceline right now.
