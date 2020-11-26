From Instagram to The Bachelor: We need to talk about "pretty privilege."

How much time and money do you spend every pay day on products in an attempt to make yourself beautiful?

I’ve got some bad news for you: you’re wasting your money.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and what they behold actually has very little to do with you, and everything to do with brain chemistry and social conditioning. Sorry ‘bout it. But stay with me.

Watch: The #donthatetheshake body positive movement on Instagram. Post continues below.





Video via Mamamia

Whether through our own eyes or someone else’s, beauty plays a huge part in our day-to-day lives. You may benefit from ‘pretty privilege’, you may be trying to attain a certain beauty standard, or you may be acting upon an unconscious bias toward pretty people.

Regardless of who you are, the concept of beauty is always there and affects you without you even realising it.

FYI: Pretty privilege is the concept that pretty people benefit in life from being perceived as beautiful.

Pretty people are seen as being more intelligent, more capable and are more likely to be employed or picked up at a bar.

Have you ever had a drink purchased for you by a random person? Odds are you’re pretty and you have privilege.

Today’s lesson in beauty has very little to do with makeup, so put the brushes down and let's put our critical thinking hats on. Because to dive deep into what makes a person beautiful, we need to push past what society has taught us (even though society does play a part) and look at beauty from a different lens.

So. Biases in the bin please, and follow me.

The science behind being beautiful.

Lab goggles on, we’re getting scientific!

When you look at photos of different people, it’s pretty easy to point out which people you think are beautiful. But why?

Science says one of the reasons is that people are viewed as more attractive when they have a symmetrical face.