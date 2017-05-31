Donald Trump tweeted a confusing typo. Here are 20 things he might have meant.

President Donald Trump sent the world a message about the media on Wednesday morning. Or maybe it was about coffee. It remains unclear.

President Trump tweeted the phrase: “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

It might have been “negative press coverage” or it might have been “negative press coffee.”

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The social media platform has since exploded with possible interpretations into what “covfefe” might mean.

Here are our top 20 interpretations:

1 . The Long Lost Spice Girl: Covfefe Spice.

She was really hyperactive, but also quite modestly dressed.

2. The Name of Erectile Dysfunction Medication.

Ask your doctor if Covfefe is right for you. pic.twitter.com/XcDAXMNw1m — Travon Free (@Travon) May 31, 2017

3. The Name of Sweet, Sweet Caffeine.

Don't even talk to me until I've had my covfefe. — Bob Heller (@Bob_Heller) May 31, 2017

4. The Names of Beyonce’s Twin Daughters.

covfefe is the name of beyonce's twins — Chris Goodwin, LLC. (@christomgoodwin) May 31, 2017

5. The Name of The Person Who Will Pay For The US-Mexican Border Wall.

Covfefe better cough up the dough.

6. He Meant To Type “Coverage” But He Was Typing In Bed And Dropped His Phone.

Phone to the face. mate. Happens to the best of us.

7. A Super Large Fez Hat.

Are you sick of your fez not covering your whole head? Invest in a Covfefe! They put coverage first.

8. The Sound Somebody Makes While Vomiting.

Covfefe. Covfefefefefefefe.

9. A Corvette So Exclusive Only Trump Can Afford It.

Trump might have meant to compare the media's constant mockery to that of a super car.

Look at that red hot Covfefe. I wish I could afford a Covfefe.