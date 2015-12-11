What did you get your kid’s teacher for Christmas?

Spare a thought for teachers. They work hard. They take care of our snotty-nosed kids all day. They teach them all the things that we can’t/won’t/don’t understand. And by December they are up to their nipples in school concerts, nativity plays, and papier -mache glue. That shit gets EVERYWHERE.

It’s out of guilt, utter gratefulness, and the innocence of primary school that kids, or parents, will gift teacher’s a little something to say “Thank you. You’ve taught our small human things. You survived.” It’s a lovely thought.

Another thought at this time of year comes from the teachers. And it’s “How many scented candles will I get?

From Tiffany bracelets to 18 boxes of chocolates, this week on This Glorious Mess, a former primary-school teacher talks about the booty educators receive at this time of year.

Valentina Todoroska is a journalist who used to be a primary school teacher in a state school, and she says her gifts ranged from the bizarre to the brilliant.

“You get a lot of things from home. And a lot of things that the parents probably don’t know that you’re getting…”

Like one year, she received a packet of Jatz biscuits. Wrapped up. “I’m pretty sure they came straight out of the pantry.” she says.

The key? Act like it’s the greatest thing you’ve ever seen.

“You don’t really want to let them down, she says. “They come in and they’re so excited. They say, ‘This is what I really, really wanted to get you!'”

“You don’t want to unwrap it and think ‘Oh God, what have they given me?’ so you unwrap it and say ‘Oh my God! This is the best thing in the world! I love Jatz!'”