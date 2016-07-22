Pregnant Melbourne women sound alarm about a stalker targeting them.

A pregnant Melbourne woman has issued a warning on her Facebook page after being stalked by a “deviant” stranger at her local shopping centre.

Jennifer Price, 25, who is nine months pregnant, was doing some last minute shopping for her baby girl.

She was flicking through baby books at Target, in Westfield Southland when she noticed a man watching her at a distance.

Jennifer Price with her partner. Source: Facebook

"I kept looking down flicking through the book I was looking at and kept seeing this guy in the corner of my eyes in the store just roaming about on his own from a near distance continuously watching me," she wrote on Facebook.

He kept it up for around 10 to 15 minutes before approaching her, leaning in closely and saying "excuse me".

"That's the part that left me most upset, that he had no issues with following me and leering in for me in such an open place," she added in a comment.

"The fact that he was looking at me like prey and had something obviously going on in his head that he was oblivious to his own actions and behaviour.

Price later told the Herald Sun: "I asked for more staff to come as at this point I was so scared because of his demeanour; it was really scary and deviant."

A female staff member stayed by her side until the man was gone, confiding he had been "lurking" around other pregnant women and asking to touch their bellies.