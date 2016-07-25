Pregnant woman killed in machete attack in Germany.

A pregnant woman has been killed and two other people have been injured in a machete attack in the southern German city of Reutlingen.

The 21-year-old attacker, a Syrian asylum seeker, was acting alone and has not been linked with terrorism, according to Sky News.

Police said he has previously been involved in violent incidents but presents “no danger to anyone else at this time”.

“Given the current evidence, there is no indication that this was a terrorist attack,” a police spokesperson said.

Police say 21 year old Syrian refugee has been arrested after killing a woman with a machete in Reutlingen, Germany https://t.co/NLR7Wvezst — Guardian news (@guardiannews) July 24, 2016

The man attacked two women and a man on Sunday afternoon near the central bus station in Reutlingen before being knocked down by a passing driver.

Witnesses said he and the pregnant woman he killed had been arguing.

Man kills woman with machete in Germany https://t.co/CE1b6paFJc pic.twitter.com/YBc63tIeEF — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) July 24, 2016

“The attacker was completely out of his mind. He even ran after a police car with his machete,” one witness told local newspaper Bild.

It follows a mass shooting in Munich on Friday, in which an 18-year-old Iranian-German killed nine people before turning the gun on himself in a shopping centre.