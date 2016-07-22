Heavily pregnant woman carjacked outside Melbourne in terrifying ordeal.

A heavily pregnant woman has been carjacked while travelling along the Bellarine Highway near Geelong.

The woman who is 31-weeks-pregnant was dragged from her car by four men and left stranded on the side of the highway.

Victoria Police said in a statement the 30-year-old woman had been forced to pull over by the men who pursued her in a stolen car at 11:15pm on Wednesday.

The men were allegedly driving a Volkswagon Tiguan SUV they had stolen during an aggravated burglary in Raglan Street, Queenscliff just before 10:30pm.

Watch Seven News’ coverage of the incident. Post continues after video…

A 72-year-old man who was at the Queenscliff home during the incident was not harmed.

Police chased the men, but said they terminated the pursuit after the car drove over tyre spikes and onto the wrong side of the road.

The men then carjacked the pregnant woman, police said.

The 30-year-old woman from Victorian suburb of Ocean Grove was not harmed during the carjacking.

The white Nissan SUV she was driving was later found burnt out in the south-western suburb of Lovely Banks.