Warning: This article contains information about sexual assault which may be distressing for some readers.

1. A West Australian mum was due to give birth to her second child in just a few weeks, when she died from suspected snake bite.

West Australian woman Sinita Martin, 27, was 31 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn baby died after a suspected snake bite.

According to The West Australian, Sinita - who also has a three-year-old son - called out for help on Monday night after telling relatives she felt unwell after returning from being outside. She then began having seizures.

St John Ambulance officers arrived at the family's home in the Mid West town of Meekatharra around 8:45pm to find Sinita had gone into cardiac arrest. She was taken to a nearby hospital, but despite the best efforts of doctors, neither she or her unborn baby could be saved.

A family spokeswoman described the young woman as a "lovely mother" who had helped raise her three brothers.

"My heart breaks for my nephew and his partner... a young mum and her baby taken too soon," a relative wrote on Facebook.

It's believed Sinita was bitten by a snake - the most common in West Australia being the deadly king brown and western brown snakes - but a post-mortem will be needed to confirm the exact cause of her and her baby's death.

Speaking to 7 News, Royal Perth Hospital clinical toxicologist David McCoubrie said brown snake bites could cause cardiac arrest.

"They affect your blood stream and the ability for your blood to clot, so we tend to see bleeding complications from brown snake bites," he said.

2. Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce is reportedly expecting a baby with one of his former staff members.