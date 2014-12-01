Why 2 heavily pregnant women refused to get off a hot bus in Darwin.

After initial attempts to coax the women from the bus failed, the heavily pregnant women were removed with force, Mr Rintoul said.

Two pregnant women brought from Nauru to Darwin to give birth are refusing to get off a bus with their families near the Wickham Point Detention Centre, asylum seeker advocates say.

Refugee Action Coalition spokesman Ian Rintoul said the families, who were from Iran and had spent 15 months in detention on Nauru, were demanding accommodation in the community rather than at the detention centre.

Mr Rintoul said the families were among a group found to be refugees and resettled within Nauruan communities earlier this year.

He said the women were both around eight months pregnant and had been brought to Australia yesterday to give birth.

They had been assured they would not be placed in detention while in Darwin, he said.

“When they arrived in Australia, they were told they would be taken to the detention centre and put on a bus to take them to Wickham Point,” he said.

They arrived at the centre and began their protest before midnight last night, he said.

The Department of Immigration and Border Protection said the families had not been told they would be placed in the community.

A spokesman said they had been told they would be housed at Wickham Point.

“The Department and detention service provider is continuing to engage proactively and sensitively with the families to resolve the situation,” he said.

“The transferees are receiving care appropriate to their condition.”

Mr Rintoul said he had spoken with a brother in law of one of the women, who was in Australia, as well as friends of the families on Nauru.

The 10-year-old son of one of the women and both women’s husbands were on the bus, he said.

He said pregnant asylum seekers were often transferred from Nauru to Wickham Point to give birth, but this was the first time the policy had been applied to refugees living outside of detention.

He said the refugees wanted to be housed in the community in Darwin or else returned to living in the community on Nauru.