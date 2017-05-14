Once and for all: Can you really get pregnant while you have your period?

The short answer is yes. Yes, you can.

The long answer is a little more complicated.

As Dr Alyssa Dweck, author of The Complete A-Z For Your V, recently explained to Hello Giggles, the chances of getting pregnant while you have your period are low, but it really depends on your own cycle.

“Not all vaginal bleeding is your period,” Dr Dweck explained. “If you’re on your period and your uterine lining is shedding the answer is you’re not going to get pregnant.”

“However, there are so many nuances to this because some women have irregular periods,” she continues. “They may not realise they have the potential for getting pregnant.”

Dr Dweck said there were a range of factors – including birth control, hormonal imbalances, thyroid irregularity and vaginal infections – which could cause women to bleed even when they’re not menstruating.